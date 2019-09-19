Tamar Braxton & Loni Love Of ‘The Real’ Clap At Each Other, Twitter Pops Popcorn

It has been three years since Tamar Braxton left daytime talk series The Real amid chatter that she was ousted, although it was reported that the decision to split was mutual. Braxton sat down with Wendy Williams and had some words that prompted a response from her former co-workers.

In an interview with The Wendy Williams Show, the host asked Braxton if she’d ever return to the program after stating clearly that the show could use her talents. Braxton told Williams that she doesn’t want to be used as a marketing tool and wished the women of the show well but also mentioned that the workplace on The Real was a toxic environment. To be fair to Braxton, she never mentioned any names and some might remember that she apologized to her co-stars earlier this summer. Hit the 11:27-mark to see the comments

Loni Love of The Real responded to Braxton’s words via a taping of the series, essentially throwing a shot at Williams, who didn’t say anything particularly bad about the show except referring to it as a “cute” which must’ve gotten under Love’s skin.

Love reminded Williams in her retort that the program has won an Emmy, and then launched into Braxton, saying it’s been three years since the rift and that she has reached out personally as well as producers of the show to have her on the program to finally settle whatever unspoken beef they might have.

Well, that didn’t go over too well with Braxton, who took to Instagram to show the receipts and to add to the speculation that Love conspired with the show’s producers to have her fired. Read the IG post below.

In the following Instagram post, Tamar Braxton posted a clip of TS Madison and Khia captioned with the following: ”

[S]orry I only go on shows with ratings, plus you do enough talking about me.”

Yikes. Hopefully, someone gets these two in a PRIVATE conversation to handle whatever this is.

We’ve caught some reaction via Twitter to this long-running feud between Tamar Braxton and The Real below.

—

Photo: Getty

Tamar Braxton & Loni Love Of ‘The Real’ Clap At Each Other, Twitter Pops Popcorn was originally published on hiphopwired.com