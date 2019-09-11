Team France, Led By Knicks Legend Frank Ntilikina Takes Down Team USA, Twitter Clowns The JV Squad

Team USA’s 58-game winning streak in FIBA and Olympic Competition while using NBA players has been snapped. The shaky squad comprised of some of the NBA’s “best” was handed an L by Team France.

Team USA’s 2019 men’s basketball roster comprised of Kyle Kuzma, Kemba Walker, De’Aron Fox, and more didn’t sound like a Gold Medal-winning squad. Today (September 11) France led by Frank Ntilikina, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nicolas Batum confirmed that belief. They handed the Gregg Popovich led squad an embarrassing 89-79 loss.

With this loss, the best Team USA can do in the FIBA tournament in China is placing 5th, knocking them out of medal contention. Despite Donovan Mitchell’s best efforts, Team USA failed to score down the stretch. France went on a 15-2 run to seal the deal ending the USA squad’s hopes of winning its third consecutive third cup.

Up until today, Team France was 0-9 in competitions against Team USA with most of the affairs being lopsided. Welp that will no longer be the case with France moving on in their quest to bring home the gold for their country. As you can imagine, some on Twitter are not shocked this JV Team USA squad that actually has Harrison Barnes on it lost. Others are using the opportunity to absolutely clown the team.

Losses like this usually build character, just ask the 2006 Team USA squad who sadly had to settle for a Bronze Medal. That team had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Chris Bosh on it. Looks like another “redeem team” is on the way…we hope. Anyway hit the gallery below to see the reactions to France embarrassing Team USA below.

Photo: VCG / Getty

