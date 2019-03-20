Testing Playlist 2

2. COMBO-US-POLITICS-ENTERTAINMENT-GENDER-BIDEN-BEYONCE

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 01, 2019 shows Beyonce as she poses with her three Grammys in the press room during the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2015, and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. – Megastar Beyonce and former US vice president Joe Biden found themselves on opposite sides of a heated debate over personal space on April 1, 2019, sending social media into fits over how close is too close. The debate concerns less sexual assault than the concept of the 'personal bubble' — a sense of necessary physical distance particularly valued in America — set against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement. Separate incidents saw the unlikely duo find itself the subject of water cooler talk after Beyonce, 37, was crowned 'Artist of the Year' late Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards, a celebration of achievements in the African American community. But it was a seemingly misplaced kiss that got her fans riled up, after a clip of Omari Hardwick, 45, saw the actor kiss her twice on the cheek, once dangerously close to her lips. (Photos by Frederic J. BROWN and SAUL LOEB / AFP)