.@ShannonSharpe: "You got your bling bling, you're drippin out here."@RealSkipBayless: "They call me Drip Bayless. That's what they call me on Twitter." 🤣🤣💪 pic.twitter.com/yenqxq3FjP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 20, 2019

Skip Bayless tried it. During a segment of Undisputed, the sports commentator claimed, “They call me Drip Bayless. That’s what they call me on Twitter.”

Shannon Sharpe clearly spotted the jig. As did Twitter.

So Bayless has been getting unequivocally slander ever since. No one calls this man Drip Bayless, bruh. No one.

If you don’t believe us, peep the hilarious reactions below. Even Tekashi69 makes an appearance—what a time.

Judge: you still facing 5 years. Tekashi69: yah know Skip goes by Drip Bayless in the 9 trey bloods. pic.twitter.com/uNkSyjbeRh — Bodega (@80D36A) September 20, 2019

That’s A Dub: Skip Bayless Resoundingly Slandered For Drip Bayless Fallacy was originally published on hiphopwired.com