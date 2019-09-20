CLOSE
That’s A Dub: Skip Bayless Resoundingly Slandered For Drip Bayless Fallacy

Posted September 20, 2019

Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Skip Bayless tried it. During a segment of Undisputed, the sports commentator claimed, “They call me Drip Bayless. That’s what they call me on Twitter.”

Shannon Sharpe clearly spotted the jig. As did Twitter.

So Bayless has been getting unequivocally slander ever since. No one calls this man Drip Bayless, bruh. No one.

If you don’t believe us, peep the hilarious reactions below. Even Tekashi69 makes an appearance—what a time.

That’s A Dub: Skip Bayless Resoundingly Slandered For Drip Bayless Fallacy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

