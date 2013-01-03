The Best Ray Lewis Commercials [VIDEO]

After 17 years in the NLF Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis is retiring. Number 52 should enjoy a very lucrative post-football life, as he has made himself one of the most recognized faces on TV as a pitchman for companies like Old Spice and EA Sports. Take a look at some of his best commercials.

1. Old Spice Body Wash He steps out of the shower wearing an armor of lather, climbs onto a Raven, flies into outer space and leaves the inhabitants of some ringed planet homeless with one shot of his heat vision. Mind. Blown.

2. Old Spice Deodorant In the “Heart Of a Champion” spot Ray Lewis pulls what looks like the Transformers Matrix of Leadership from his chest to reveal “a universe of heartache and sadness that has been replaced by Old Spice” and then he grows six more heads becoming a All-Pro Hydra.