Certain pieces from the late 90’s come to mind for Hip-Hop fashion horses from the era—a North Face bubble jacket, Timbs and hoodies, for example. A more nuanced item heads will surely remember is The North Face ‘s Denali fleece, which has just returned to retail.

Originally intro’d in 1988 as a zip-in fleece for the Mountain Jacket, the item soon became a staple for cooler months for those up on Tents & Trails (NYC reference, and RIP). The new drop is the ’95 take and still looks crispy, and is still made from recycled fleece.

“Perhaps no single piece of apparel represents authentic outdoor culture more completely than the Denali,” Tim Hamilton, Global Creative Director, The North Face, via a press statement. “It’s synonymous with The North Face and has stood the test of time to become a truly legendary item, keeping its rebellious, pioneering spirit for the modern urban adventurer.”

Facts.

Available in black, red, green, purple and blue, you can cop the Denali fleece at www.thenorthface.com/ and at select The North Face stores.

Check out detailed images below.

The North Face Brings Back The ’95 Denali Fleece [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com