Brains & Beauty: Top 10 Pretty and Intelligent Women

You’ve seen them in magazines, on television screens and heard them on the radio but were you aware of their brains and beautiful? Check out our Top 10 Pretty and Intelligent Women.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Sean Combs’ Revolt TV Finalizes Historic Cable TV Deal

Hollywood Reacts To The Passing Of James Gandolfini

15 Women Who Don’t Love Beyonce

1. Michelle Obama Source:Getty Lawyer, writer, mother, wife- oh, and she’s the First Lady of the United States. Michelle Obama is more than a pretty face with toned arms. Raised in Chicago, our FLOTUS attended Whitney Young High School, Chi-town’s first magnet school. She traveled three hours from her home to attend the magnet school where she maintained honor roll for four years, was a member of the National Honor Society and later the salutatori

2. Kerry Washington Source:Getty We’ve grown to know her as Olivia Pope, the go-to person in times of crisis, in the ABC drama “Scandal,” but Kerry Washington happens to be a jack-of-all-trades. The New York native attended the prestigious Spence School in Manhattan on a full scholarship. Washington continued her studies at George Washington University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

3. Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty Who would’ve thought the girl you lusted over in “Love & Basketball” for her fit body and basketball skills, has Yale to thank for her impeccable acting skills? Sanaa Lathan obtained a degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. She continued her studies at Yale University where she graduated with a degree in Drama.

4. Alicia Keys Source:Getty Before we got to know her as the soulful female with nice hips, Alicia Keys was already making a name for herself. In addition to once appearing on “The Cosby Show,” Keys started playing the piano at age seven and studied classical music such as Mozart and Beethoven. At the age of 12, she attended the Professional Performing Arts School where she graduated at the age of 16 and was the valedictorian. Keys was accepted

5. Shakira Source:Getty Not only is Shakira irresistibly seductive and sexy, she may just be a genius. The seductive songstress is reported as having an IQ of 140. How many women do you know have a body like that with an IQ to match?

6. Joy Bryant Source:Getty You probably remember 50 Cent, awkwardly singing ‘If I was ya best friend, I’d want you ‘round all the time,’ to Joy Bryant in “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” when she starred as his love interest, Charlene. Bryant has always been an intelligent beauty. She was a part of the Fieldston Enrichment Program all throughout high school. Bryant later on attended Yale.

7. Aisha Tyler Source:Getty In case you forgot, Aisha Tyler was the only African American to have a recurring role on the long-running series, “Friends.” The actress attended Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League school. While there, she became a member of the co-ed fraternity ‘The Tabard,’ co-founded an all-female a cappella choir known as Dartmouth Rockapellas and graduated with a degree in environmental policy.

8. Eva Longoria Source:Getty The “Desperate Housewives” star received a degree in kinesiology, which is the study of human movement, from Texas A&M University. While she attended Texas A&M, she became “Miss Corpus Christi.” Just recently, Longoria earned her Masters Degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.

9. Rashida Jones Source:Getty Not only is Rashida Jones the daughter of legendary producer, Quincy Jones, she is also a graduate of Harvard University. While attending Harvard, Jones belonged to several clubs including the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, Radcliffe Dramatic Club and the Black Students Association.