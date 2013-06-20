Brains & Beauty: Top 10 Pretty and Intelligent Women

You’ve seen them in magazines, on television screens and heard them on the radio but were you aware of their brains and beautiful? Check out our Top 10 Pretty and Intelligent Women.
1. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Lawyer, writer, mother, wife- oh, and she’s the First Lady of the United States. Michelle Obama is more than a pretty face with toned arms. Raised in Chicago, our FLOTUS attended Whitney Young High School, Chi-town’s first magnet school. She traveled three hours from her home to attend the magnet school where she maintained honor roll for four years, was a member of the National Honor Society and later the salutatori
2. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
We’ve grown to know her as Olivia Pope, the go-to person in times of crisis, in the ABC drama “Scandal,” but Kerry Washington happens to be a jack-of-all-trades. The New York native attended the prestigious Spence School in Manhattan on a full scholarship. Washington continued her studies at George Washington University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa.
3. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty
Who would’ve thought the girl you lusted over in “Love & Basketball” for her fit body and basketball skills, has Yale to thank for her impeccable acting skills? Sanaa Lathan obtained a degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. She continued her studies at Yale University where she graduated with a degree in Drama.
4. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Before we got to know her as the soulful female with nice hips, Alicia Keys was already making a name for herself. In addition to once appearing on “The Cosby Show,” Keys started playing the piano at age seven and studied classical music such as Mozart and Beethoven. At the age of 12, she attended the Professional Performing Arts School where she graduated at the age of 16 and was the valedictorian. Keys was accepted
5. ShakiraSource:Getty
Not only is Shakira irresistibly seductive and sexy, she may just be a genius. The seductive songstress is reported as having an IQ of 140. How many women do you know have a body like that with an IQ to match?
6. Joy BryantSource:Getty
You probably remember 50 Cent, awkwardly singing ‘If I was ya best friend, I’d want you ‘round all the time,’ to Joy Bryant in “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” when she starred as his love interest, Charlene. Bryant has always been an intelligent beauty. She was a part of the Fieldston Enrichment Program all throughout high school. Bryant later on attended Yale.
7. Aisha TylerSource:Getty
In case you forgot, Aisha Tyler was the only African American to have a recurring role on the long-running series, “Friends.” The actress attended Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League school. While there, she became a member of the co-ed fraternity ‘The Tabard,’ co-founded an all-female a cappella choir known as Dartmouth Rockapellas and graduated with a degree in environmental policy.
8. Eva LongoriaSource:Getty
The “Desperate Housewives” star received a degree in kinesiology, which is the study of human movement, from Texas A&M University. While she attended Texas A&M, she became “Miss Corpus Christi.” Just recently, Longoria earned her Masters Degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.
9. Rashida JonesSource:Getty
Not only is Rashida Jones the daughter of legendary producer, Quincy Jones, she is also a graduate of Harvard University. While attending Harvard, Jones belonged to several clubs including the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, Radcliffe Dramatic Club and the Black Students Association.
10. Tyra BanksSource:Getty
Tyra Banks is known for everything under the sun whether its ‘smizing,’ her forehead or her Victoria’s Secret centerfolds, we’re pretty sure you didn’t know she was enrolled in a program at Harvard University. Banks enrolled in a nine-week program known as Owner/President Manager Program at the prestigious business school.