CLOSE
HomeNews

Unlike Agholor: Philly Hero Blasts Eagles WR Nelson Agholor After Rescuing Babies From Fire

Posted September 23, 2019

NFL: SEP 22 Lions at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


A Philadelphia man has dropped one of the best sports-related soundbites of the year, this after he assisted in the rescue of babies from a house fire. While talking with reporters, the man took a shot at Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who dropped some key passes in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

As posted and shared by CBS Philly executive producer Steve Lindsay, an as of yet unidentified Philadelphia man is seen in the video clip explaining how he helped firefighters rescue babies from a burning home. Towards the end of explaining how a man was tossing babies out the window while other good samaritans caught them, Agholor’s troubles on the field came into play.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window and we was catching em, unlike Agholor,” the man said with obvious disgust after the squad lost Sunday (September 22) 27-24.

The video clip, which Lindsay dubbed as the “most Philly soundbite” has gone viral. We’ve got some of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Unlike Agholor: Philly Hero Blasts Eagles WR Nelson Agholor After Rescuing Babies From Fire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Galleries
Foot Locker Creates Greenhouse Incubator Program, Launch Collection Out Now
Dirty Mack, Lil Fizz Getting Dragged On Twitter For Caping For Aprl But Not His Baby Mama Moniece
Khia & Bobby Lytes War Of Words Gets Nasty After HIV Shade
Everything We Know About Former NBA Player Andre Emmett’s Murder
Struggle Sorceress Azealia Banks Attacks Rihanna Because What Else Is New?
Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close