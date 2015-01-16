Whitney Houston, We Will Always Love You [PHOTOS]

Whitney Houston will forever be in our hearts. And to celebrate her Lifetime biopic, Whitney, we’ve compiled pics throughout her entire life.
Whitney and her mother Cissy Houston in 1998
Whitney at the 4th Annual Essence Awards in 1990
Whitney on her way to the after party for the 15th American Music Awards in 1988
Whitney at the 27th NAACP Image Awards in 1996
Whitney holding her gold at the 36th Grammys in 1994
Whitney performing in 1980
Young Whitney hanging out on a picket fence
Whitney strutting her stuff in a blue dress in 1987
Whitney belting it out in 1988
Whitney shimmering and glowing in 1993
Whitney at an album showcase in the Netherlands in 1985
Whitney appearing at the American Music Awards in 1986
Whitney at the American Music Awards in 2009
Whitney appearing at the American Music Awards in 1986
Whitney performing during the American Music Awards in 2009
Whitney holding down the Beacon Theater in 1999
Whitney in Berlin, Germany in 2010
Whitney in Berlin, Germany in 2010
Whitney at the 1990 Billboard Awards
Whitney at the 1993 Billboard Awards
Whitney and her daughter Bobbi at a pre-Grammy gala in 2011
Whitney and her daughter Bobbi in 2012
Whitney with Bobby Brown and Bobbi Houston at VH1 Divas in 2002
Whitney, Bobby, and their daughter Kristina in 2003
Whitney and Bobby at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas in 2003
Whitney and Bobby on Paradise Island in 2000
Whitney and Bobby at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998
Whitney and Bobby
Whitney in ‘The Bodyguard’ from 1992
Whitney in ‘The Bodyguard’ from 1992
Whitney performing at Boston Common in 1986
Whitney performing at the Brit Awards in 1999
Whitney making an appearance at the Carousel of Hope ball in 2006
Four Whitney Houston dresses on display at Julien’s Auction House in Los Angeles in 2013
Whitney circa 1986
Whitney and Cissy in 1985
Whitney and record producer Clive Davis in 1985
Whitney sticking her tongue at Bobby in court in 2002
Whitney and Dionne Warwick in Hamburg, Germany in 2004
Whitney at the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in Downtown Disney in 2004
Whitney holding an award in 1986
Whitney singing in Frelburg, Germany in 2009
Whitney taking part in a German talk show in 2009
Whitney performing on Good Morning American in 2009
Whitney at the Grammy Awards in 2009
Whitney at the Grammy Awards in 1994
Whitney in concert in 1998
Whitney in concert in 1988
Whitney Houston in June of 1988
Whitney at Kelly Price’s pre-Grammy celebration in 2012
Whitney winning a Kid’s Choice Award in 1995
Whitney performing in London in 1986
Whitney performing in London in 1986
Whitney performing in London at Wembly Stadium in 1986
Whitney immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in New York in 2013
Whitney immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in New York in 2013
Whitney performing in Mansfield, Massachusetts in 1994
Whitney and Mariah Carey singing together in 1999
Whitney performing in Merrillville, Indiana in 1985
Whitney celebrating Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary celebration in
Whitney playing Milan, Italy in 2010
Whitney playing Milan, Italy in 2010
Whitney performing in Minneapolis, MN in 1994
Whitney showing face at a Martin Luther King tribute in 1986
Whitney performing in Monaco in 1988
Whitney celebrating Muhammed Ali’s 50t Birthday in 1992
Whitney performing in Munich, Germany in 2010
Whitney performing in The Netherlands
Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1988
Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1988
Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1991
Whitney at the Night of 200 Stars in New York City in 1995
Whitney at NYNEX in Manchester, England in 1998
Whitney in Paris, France in 1988
Whitney in Paris, France in 1991
Whitney in Paris, France in 1988
Whitney performing in 1987
Whitney at a pre-Grammy gala in 2008
Whitney at a pre-Grammy gala in 2011
Whitney in a promo still for The Preacher’s Wife in 1996
Whitney performing in Prominente in 1996
Whitney and Ray J together in 2008
Whitney with Clive Davis at her record release party in 1985
Whitney performing at Red Rocks in Colorado in 1988
Whitney at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2001
Whitney performing the National Anthem during Super Bowl XXV in 1991
Whitney performing the National Anthem during Super Bowl XXV in 1991
Whitney in The Bodyguard in 1992
Whitney performing in the UK in 1988
Whitney performing in the UK in 1988
Whitney showing face at Various in Los Angeles in 1980
Whitney performing at VH1 Divas Live in 1999
Whitney in Waiting To Exhale in 1995
Whitney immortalized in wax in 2014
Whitney immortalized in wax in 2014
Young Whitney in her home in West Orange in 1985
Whitney performing at the World Cup Final in 1994
Whitney and Bobby Brown in 2002
Whitney and her father John Russell Houston in 1990