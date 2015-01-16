Whitney Houston, We Will Always Love You [PHOTOS]

Whitney Houston will forever be in our hearts. And to celebrate her Lifetime biopic, Whitney, we’ve compiled pics throughout her entire life.

1. Whitney and her mother Cissy Houston in 1998

2. Whitney at the 4th Annual Essence Awards in 1990

3. Whitney on her way to the after party for the 15th American Music Awards in 1988

4. Whitney at the 27th NAACP Image Awards in 1996

5. Whitney holding her gold at the 36th Grammys in 1994

6. Whitney performing in 1980

7. Young Whitney hanging out on a picket fence

8. Whitney strutting her stuff in a blue dress in 1987

9. Whitney belting it out in 1988

10. Whitney shimmering and glowing in 1993

11. Whitney at an album showcase in the Netherlands in 1985

12. Whitney appearing at the American Music Awards in 1986

13. Whitney at the American Music Awards in 2009

14. Whitney appearing at the American Music Awards in 1986

15. Whitney performing during the American Music Awards in 2009

16. Whitney holding down the Beacon Theater in 1999

17. Whitney in Berlin, Germany in 2010

18. Whitney in Berlin, Germany in 2010

19. Whitney at the 1990 Billboard Awards

20. Whitney at the 1993 Billboard Awards

21. Whitney and her daughter Bobbi at a pre-Grammy gala in 2011

22. Whitney and her daughter Bobbi in 2012

23. Whitney with Bobby Brown and Bobbi Houston at VH1 Divas in 2002

24. Whitney, Bobby, and their daughter Kristina in 2003

25. Whitney and Bobby at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas in 2003

26. Whitney and Bobby on Paradise Island in 2000

27. Whitney and Bobby at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998

28. Whitney and Bobby

29. Whitney in ‘The Bodyguard’ from 1992

30. Whitney in ‘The Bodyguard’ from 1992

31. Whitney performing at Boston Common in 1986

32. Whitney performing at the Brit Awards in 1999

33. Whitney making an appearance at the Carousel of Hope ball in 2006

34. Four Whitney Houston dresses on display at Julien’s Auction House in Los Angeles in 2013

35. Whitney circa 1986

36. Whitney and Cissy in 1985

37. Whitney and record producer Clive Davis in 1985

38. Whitney sticking her tongue at Bobby in court in 2002

39. Whitney and Dionne Warwick in Hamburg, Germany in 2004

40. Whitney at the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in Downtown Disney in 2004

41. Whitney holding an award in 1986

42. Whitney singing in Frelburg, Germany in 2009

43. Whitney taking part in a German talk show in 2009

44. Whitney performing on Good Morning American in 2009

45. Whitney at the Grammy Awards in 2009

46. Whitney at the Grammy Awards in 1994

47. Whitney in concert in 1998

48. Whitney in concert in 1988

49. Whitney Houston in June of 1988

50. Whitney at Kelly Price’s pre-Grammy celebration in 2012

51. Whitney winning a Kid’s Choice Award in 1995

52. Whitney performing in London in 1986

53. Whitney performing in London in 1986

54. Whitney performing in London at Wembly Stadium in 1986

55. Whitney immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in New York in 2013

56. Whitney immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in New York in 2013

57. Whitney performing in Mansfield, Massachusetts in 1994

58. Whitney and Mariah Carey singing together in 1999

59. Whitney performing in Merrillville, Indiana in 1985

60. Whitney celebrating Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary celebration in

61. Whitney playing Milan, Italy in 2010

62. Whitney playing Milan, Italy in 2010

63. Whitney performing in Minneapolis, MN in 1994

64. Whitney showing face at a Martin Luther King tribute in 1986

65. Whitney performing in Monaco in 1988

66. Whitney celebrating Muhammed Ali’s 50t Birthday in 1992

67. Whitney performing in Munich, Germany in 2010

68. Whitney performing in The Netherlands

69. Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1988

70. Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1988

71. Whitney performing in The Netherlands in 1991

72. Whitney at the Night of 200 Stars in New York City in 1995

73. Whitney at NYNEX in Manchester, England in 1998

74. Whitney in Paris, France in 1988

75. Whitney in Paris, France in 1991

76. Whitney in Paris, France in 1988

77. Whitney performing in 1987

78. Whitney at a pre-Grammy gala in 2008

79. Whitney at a pre-Grammy gala in 2011

80. Whitney in a promo still for The Preacher’s Wife in 1996

81. Whitney performing in Prominente in 1996

82. Whitney and Ray J together in 2008

83. Whitney with Clive Davis at her record release party in 1985

84. Whitney performing at Red Rocks in Colorado in 1988

85. Whitney at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2001

86. Whitney performing the National Anthem during Super Bowl XXV in 1991

87. Whitney performing the National Anthem during Super Bowl XXV in 1991

88. Whitney in The Bodyguard in 1992

89. Whitney performing in the UK in 1988

90. Whitney performing in the UK in 1988

91. Whitney showing face at Various in Los Angeles in 1980

92. Whitney performing at VH1 Divas Live in 1999

93. Whitney in Waiting To Exhale in 1995

94. Whitney immortalized in wax in 2014

95. Whitney immortalized in wax in 2014

96. Young Whitney in her home in West Orange in 1985

97. Whitney performing at the World Cup Final in 1994

98. Whitney and Bobby Brown in 2002

99. Whitney and her father John Russell Houston in 1990